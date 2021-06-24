What to expect from Derek Chauvin's sentencing

MPR News will air the Derek Chauvin murder sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Watch live on Facebook or YouTube, or tune in to our special radio coverage.

When Derek Chauvin goes before a judge Friday afternoon, he’ll be in rare company: one of fewer than a dozen former police officers in the United States to be sentenced for an on-duty murder.

Chauvin will learn his fate more than a year after he knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes outside a Minneapolis convenience store. Chauvin, 45, is the first white officer in Minnesota to face prison time for the killing of a Black man.

A jury found the ex-Minneapolis cop guilty in April of all counts, but he'll be sentenced only on the most serious charge of second-degree murder. State guidelines recommend a sentence of about 12.5 years. That was the same sentence given to Mohamed Noor, who in 2019 became the first officer in the state to be convicted of murdering a civilian.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill has agreed to consider a longer sentence for Chauvin because of aggravating factors, but legal observers say the judge still has a lot of latitude in the final sentence.

“A lot of things can sway any decision-making he's done to this point, including what Chauvin might say in court, including letters he may have read from community members, from victims, family members. There's just so much that goes into this,” said Angela Porter, an attorney and research fellow at Georgetown University Law Center.

Will Chauvin speak?

At the 1:30 p.m. hearing, Floyd’s family and friends will have the opportunity to give a victim’s impact statement. Chauvin might even decide to provide his own statement to the judge. Given that Chauvin chose not to testify during his trial and rarely spoke in court, this may be his opportunity to show Cahill his humanity, Porter said.

“It's always helpful for you to express that,” she said. “That's a biggie for a lot of judges is hearing about remorse, acknowledgement of wrongdoing.”

And he won’t have to do that while wearing his prison orange. This week Cahill gave Chauvin permission to wear civilian clothes at the hearing.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as guilty verdicts are read in his murder trial on April 20. Screenshot of Court TV video | file

Prosecutors have asked for Chauvin to be sentenced to 30 years, while Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, has recommended that he go on probation with time served. The statutory maximum penalty for second-degree murder in Minnesota is 40 years, which legal observers say is unlikely.

Most offenders in the state will usually serve just two-thirds of their sentence in prison and the remaining third on supervised release. Chauvin has been housed at the state’s maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights since his conviction.

A chance to hear from the judge

Whatever decision Cahill makes that departs from the sentencing guidelines requires an explanation from him. That means Friday’s hearing will be the first chance for the public to hear detailed reasoning from the judge who presided over the trial.

In a previous order, Cahill agreed that there were four aggravating factors present during Floyd’s killing that would support a harsher sentence than what state guidelines recommend. Those factors include that Chauvin abused his position of authority, that Floyd was treated with “particular cruelty,” that the crime was committed by a group and that children were present at the scene.

By one criminologist’s count, Chauvin is only the 11th officer to be convicted for an on-duty murder since 2005. The vast majority of the cases that are successfully prosecuted in the U.S. involve convictions for lesser charges than murder, according to Philip Stinson of Bowling Green State University.

Sentences for these former officers on murder charges vary from about seven years in prison to a life sentence, said Stinson, who collects data on crime by police officers. Each case had its own set of circumstances — and each state was governed by its own set of rules.

“We're dealing with the sentencing laws in different states, so it's really difficult to try to compare across state lines,” Stinson said.

Protesters calling for police reform and justice for George Floyd gather outside Minneapolis' 1st Precinct police station in June 2020. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images 2020

Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke received a sentence of just under seven years for the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in October 2014. Van Dyke is white and McDonald was Black.

In 2016, former Georgia police officer Marcus Eberhart, who is Black, received a life sentence for the murder of Gregory Towns, a 24-year-old Black man who died after he was tased more than a dozen times as he was handcuffed.

Although there isn’t much data to rely on, Stinson said the cases involving firearms typically led to shorter sentences than incidents involving other weapons or strangulation. Stinson expects Chauvin to probably be sentenced to between 16 and 20 years.

‘Business as usual’

Even with all the public attention to police killings of civilians in the last decade, however, it doesn’t appear that the number of prosecutions is really going up, or that the number of killings is going down significantly, he said. Every year the country sees roughly 1,000 police killings, with anywhere from 10 to 20 officers charged.

“We don't have enough data points to say that we've really seen any patterns of change over the last decade or so,” Stinson said. “It's pretty much business as usual.“

Sentencing is one of the areas that has been used to disproportionately punish Black and brown people. But Porter, of Georgetown, said people should be realistic about the results in this case, even as they continue to ask bigger questions about how the criminal justice system functions.

People gather to listen to speakers at George Floyd Square the evening a verdict was announced in the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on April 20. Evan Frost | MPR News file

“What's the point of prison and imprisonment as a punishment for crime? What really would address these feelings of hurt and anger and these markers of injustice? Is it Chauvin and his specific sentence? Or is it some larger conversation?” Porter said. “It's probably some larger conversation and probably some broader changes.”

In other words, she said, a sentence alone doesn’t amount to full justice.

But the sentence Chauvin receives could have implications for the other three former officers charged in Floyd’s killing. They’re scheduled to go on trial in March 2022.

“Of course, those other three officers are going to be looking to this sentence as a barometer or a benchmark for what may happen to them,” Porter said. “That will most certainly inform any potential plea negotiations that are still alive.”

The hearing starts at 1:30 p.m. in the Hennepin County Government Center. Just as the trial was, it'll be livestreamed to millions around the world.