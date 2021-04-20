Chauvin trial: Jurors weigh former officer's fate

3 things to know:

Jury deliberations began Monday after prosecution, defense ended arguments; jury sequestered

Chauvin faces second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; he did not testify in his defense, invoking his right to remain silent

Case expected to hinge on responsibility for George Floyd’s death; defense points to Floyd’s health conditions, drugs; prosecution points to Chauvin’s actions, knee on Floyd’s neck

The jury in Derek Chauvin’s trial will resume deliberations Tuesday morning, following a marathon day of closing arguments in the former Minneapolis police officer’s murder case.

The 12-member panel, now sequestered, must now decide if Chauvin acted reasonably in his use of force to restrain and subdue George Floyd last May during an arrest that ended in Floyd’s death — or if his actions killed Floyd.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing while the man lay handcuffed and pinned to the pavement after allegedly using a counterfeit $20 to buy cigarettes at a corner store in south Minneapolis.

Weeks of trial testimony have revolved around a basic question: Who or what is responsible for Floyd’s death? The defense has pointed to Floyd’s health conditions and the drugs in his system. The prosecution has put the blame on Chauvin’s actions and his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker ruled Floyd’s death a homicide last year, saying Floyd went into cardiopulmonary arrest as then-officer Chauvin kept his knee pressed on the neck of the prone, handcuffed man.

Bystander video at the scene captured Chauvin with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as the man pleaded that he couldn’t breathe and as people shouted from the curb that Floyd was dying. Chauvin and three other officers were fired.

The case went to the jury just before 4 p.m. Monday. They spent about four hours reviewing the case before ending deliberations for the day at 8 p.m.

Prosecutors say Chauvin ‘betrayed the badge’; defense says use of force ‘reasonable’

Closing arguments began with prosecutors painting the ex-officer as a cop who disregarded his training, his department’s use of force rules and Floyd’s suffering as the man lay handcuffed and pinned to the street under Chauvin’s knee.

“What the defendant did was not policing. What the defendant did was an assault,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher told jurors. “He betrayed the badge.”

Defense attorney Eric Nelson worked to sow reasonable doubt in the jurors’ minds as he recounted Chauvin’s actions and Floyd’s health and the drugs in his system.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson delivers closing arguments in Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Monday. Screenshot of Court TV video

“The standard is not what should the officer have done in these circumstances. It’s not what could the officer have done differently under these circumstances. The standard is what were the facts that were known to this officer at the precise moment he used force … and what would a reasonable police officer have done,” Nelson told jurors.

He argued that bystanders watching Floyd’s arrest and restraint were a concern for Chauvin.

The defense also urged jurors not to focus on the nine-plus minutes that Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck but to think about the prior 17 minutes as officers struggled to get Floyd to comply with orders and get in the back of the squad car as Floyd resisted saying he was claustrophobic.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell got the last word in, when the state got a chance to push back against many of Nelson’s points.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell delivers a rebuttal to defense attorney Eric Nelson's closing statements in the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Citing the questions raised by the defense about whether Floyd’s health conditions, including an enlarged heart, killed Floyd, Blackwell said to jurors before they began deliberating: “You were told, for example, that Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big. The truth of the matter is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart was too small.”

Bracing for a verdict

It’s not clear how fast the jury in the Chauvin trial will rule. Jurors will remain isolated at a local hotel during their deliberations. Mitchell Hamline School of Law adjunct professor Angela Porter said the desire of sequestered jurors to return home to their lives and families can sometimes be a motivating factor in their speed.

As the jurors deliberate, tensions will stay high in the Twin Cities and across the country. Floyd’s killing sparked worldwide outrage when the video of the police subduing him went viral on social media. It drove peaceful mass demonstrations that sometimes spasmed into violence.

The image of a white police officer who appeared casually indifferent to the suffering of a Black man under his knee begging for his life made race an inescapable piece of the trial and jury selection.

The jury is made up of three Black men, including two who are immigrants; one Black woman; two women who identify as multiracial; two white men; and four white women.

If the jury can't reach a verdict, the judge can declare a hung jury and the state could try to convict Chauvin all over again.

Three other former Minneapolis officers involved with Floyd's arrest are scheduled to be tried in August on charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Only one police officer in Minnesota history has been convicted for killing someone on duty, and it was a Black man who fatally shot a white woman. Mohamed Noor was found guilty in 2019 of murder and manslaughter in the killing of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in Minneapolis. He was sentenced to 12 1/2 years.

Two other law enforcement officers were found not guilty in on-duty killings.

