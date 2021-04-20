Photos: Crowds cheer, celebrate after Chauvin convicted of murder, manslaughter

Crowds are celebrating in Minneapolis after a Hennepin County jury on Tuesday found ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

In one of the most consequential verdicts in Minnesota history, Chauvin was found guilty on all counts, including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing last May. Chauvin is the second police officer in Minnesota to be convicted of killing a civilian while on duty — and the first officer in the state to be held criminally liable in the killing of a Black person.

In downtown Minneapolis, crowds flooded the plaza in front of the Hennepin County Government Center. People hugged and cheered as they heard the verdicts, cars blared their horns and demonstrators waved signs.

“This is our Super Bowl,” said Jeff Compton, of Louisville, Ky., holding back tears.

It was a similar sight at George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis.

Gallery Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 9 of 9 Mileesha Smith throws dollar bills and stuffs them in peoples’ pockets at George Floyd Square. Nicole Neri for MPR News 1 of 9 Two people hug and weep after learning of the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. Evan Frost | MPR News 2 of 9 Activist Anthea Yur shouts "Say his name," as she hugs friends and supporters after finding out that Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd. Evan Frost | MPR News Next Slide