Protesters, police clash for 3rd night; decision soon on charges for cop who shot Wright

Police used flash-bang grenades, ceramic marking rounds and tear gas to clear hundreds of protesters in Brooklyn Center Tuesday night, marking a third night of unrest in the city after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Hundreds gathered again at the city's police station, guarded by the State Patrol and National Guard, calling for justice for Wright and charges against the officer who fired the deadly shot. Kim Potter, the officer who shot Wright, has resigned, as has Tim Gannon, who was the city’s police chief.

About 90 minutes before a 10 p.m. curfew, police began ordering the crowds to disperse, warning that anyone who didn’t leave would be arrested.

Protesters confront law enforcement outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images People gather in prayer during a protest over the killing of Daunte Wright at the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday. Evan Frost | MPR News A National Guard truck drives past a boarded up gas station near the Brooklyn Center police station. Evan Frost | MPR News

Police said the dispersal order came before the curfew because some protesters were trying to take down the fencing around the police station and throwing bottles and bricks.

At a midnight news briefing, the State Patrol said there were more than 60 arrests.

Charges could come as soon as Wednesday

The Washington County Attorney’s Office has been tapped to review the Brooklyn Center shooting for possible charges. That decision could come as soon as Wednesday.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has called for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to handle the case. Ellison's office is focused on prosecuting ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd while in police custody, but expects Washington County Attorney Pete Orput to move quickly, a Walz administration spokesperson said.

Brooklyn Center officials on Monday said Wright’s killing was an accident, that Potter, a 26-year police veteran, had intended to stun the man with her Taser gun but accidentally drew her handgun instead and fired once.

Police officers aim marking rounds at protesters from the roof of the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Evan Frost | MPR News

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Wright died by a single shot to the chest and ruled the death a homicide.

Wright was stopped by police at around 2 p.m. Sunday as he was driving in a residential neighborhood.

Brooklyn Center police said in an earlier statement that officers discovered “an outstanding warrant” and tried to take him into custody, when he got back into his car. Gannon on Monday noted the registration tabs on the license plates were expired, although it wasn’t clear if that was the initial reason for the stop.

Footage played Monday by the chief showed officers taking Wright into custody by the car but Wright gets away from their grip and back into the driver’s seat as a struggle ensues.

Potter can be heard yelling “Taser! Taser! Taser!” to alert her fellow officers that she plans to stun Wright. But she’s holding her handgun when she fires.

Wright managed to drive off but crashed into another vehicle several blocks away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.