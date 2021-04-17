Jury deliberations begin Monday in the Chauvin trial. Key questions, answered

Closing arguments begin Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s charged in the killing of George Floyd while in police custody last year.

The defense and the state finished presenting evidence Thursday, without any testimony from Chauvin. The former officer invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand.

Bystander video of the police encounter with Floyd showed Chauvin, who is white, with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as the Black man lay handcuffed and facedown on the pavement in police custody, pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd was arrested after allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Here’s what you need to know as closing arguments begin and as the jury heads into deliberations. Click on a link to jump to a section.

What should we expect during closing arguments?

Attorneys on both sides will make their final appeal to jurors before they deliberate, pulling together all of the threads they’ve been outlining through the trial.

Prosecutors, who have the burden of proof, will lay out the elements of the crime and highlight the most compelling aspects of testimony from eyewitnesses, medical experts and law enforcement officials, including Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo. Expect prosecutors to play video footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck. They’ll likely remind jurors of the testimony of pulmonologist Martin Tobin, who said: “That’s the moment the life goes out of his body."

The defense will try to create a reasonable doubt of Chauvin’s guilt in the mind of at least one juror and hope that person holds their ground during deliberations. Attorney Eric Nelson will likely recap testimony from an outside witness, a retired Maryland medical examiner who said that Floyd’s manner of death was “undetermined.”

What happens after the closing arguments are presented?

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill speaks with attorneys ahead of witness testimony on April 13. Screenshot of Court TV video

After the closing arguments, Judge Peter Cahill will present the jury instructions. This is crucial to deliberations, as it guides jurors on how they should consider the charges against Chauvin, said Mitchell Hamline School of Law adjunct professor Angi Porter.

“The jury instructions aren't simply the third-degree murder statute,” she said. “It’s third-degree murder broken down into each of its elements — in the words of courts who have explained and elaborated what each of those elements mean.”

Porter said jury instructions are also important because if Chauvin is convicted, he may appeal based on what he thinks were faulty jury instructions, or essentially that he disagrees with how the judge interpreted the relevant statutes.

Why didn’t Chauvin testify?

If Chauvin had decided to take the stand, it could have helped present him in a more human light, perhaps by him expressing remorse. Much of what jurors have seen of Chauvin is a man sitting quietly behind a mask in the courtroom — or video footage of him kneeling on Floyd.

“We have not seen any emotion from him,” said Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender for Hennepin County. “And he may not be capable of that, or wanted to do that.”

Chauvin would have faced considerable risks had he chosen to testify. Under cross-examination, prosecutors would have pressed Chauvin to know what was going through his mind during those 9 1/2 minutes that he knelt on Floyd. They also would have walked him, and jurors, through damaging video evidence and interrogated him about police training and policies.

All this would have happened under the scrutiny of cameras and a livestream.

“This is being beamed all around the world,” Moriarty said. “He just maybe wasn't up for that.”

In the end, Chauvin told the judge it was his choice to invoke his Fifth Amendment right.

How will Chauvin’s decision not to testify affect jurors?

Chauvin had a constitutional right to remain silent. Cahill will read instructions to the jury making that clear:

“The state must convince you by evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty of the crime charged. The defendant has no obligation to prove innocence. The defendant has the right not to testify. This right is guaranteed by the federal and state constitutions. You should not draw any inference from the fact that the defendant has not testified in this case.”

But legal experts say jurors probably wanted to hear from Chauvin.

“The typical thinking is, if he was innocent, he'd come and tell us that,” said Mark Olser, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas.

How long will jury deliberations take?

It could be anywhere from several hours, to days or even weeks. As the judge said in his parting comments to jurors before closing arguments began: “It’s up to the jury how long you deliberate, how long you need to come to a unanimous decision on any count.”

In 2017, jurors deliberated for five days before finding St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty on all charges — second-degree manslaughter and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm — in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. Jurors previously told the judge they had deadlocked.

In 2019, jurors in former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor’s murder trial reached a verdict after about 11 hours of deliberations. He was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk.

Last year, jurors in Stillwater deliberated for about seven hours before acquitting Washington County Deputy Brian Krook of manslaughter for shooting Benjamin Evans, 23, an off-duty EMT who had threatened suicide during a 2018 standoff in Lake Elmo.

Besides Chauvin, Noor, Yanez and Krook are the only Minnesota law enforcement officers to have been tried for an on-duty death. Washington County Attorney Pete Orput has charged former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, 48, with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man.

Will the jury be sequestered? How will that work?

Yes. The jurors will be isolated in a hotel while they work toward a verdict. The judge is allowing the jury to view the trial exhibits, including video footage, through a laptop computer and a large monitor, rather than having them return to the courtroom. The jurors will be able to submit questions to the judge by Zoom.

Porter said the desire of sequestered jurors to return home to their lives and families can sometimes be a motivating factor in their speed.

To what extent is the jury aware of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center and the ensuing protests and clashes with law enforcement?

Demonstrators hold portraits of George Floyd and Daunte Wright outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Friday. Kerem Yucel | AFP via Getty Images

Jurors probably know something about it. They have been told to avoid the news, but the fallout from the Wright killing — including nights of tear gas, curfews and instances of looting — has again thrust Minnesota into the national spotlight. News of the curfews also went out on cellphone alerts.

At least one juror lives in Brooklyn Center, while others have “connection” to the Minneapolis suburb, according to Chauvin’s attorney. He made an unsuccessful request for the jury to be sequestered before testimony ended.

Given the high-profile nature of the Chauvin trial, why weren’t jurors sequestered before deliberations?

“One big consideration is trying to treat the jurors humanely,” Osler said. “These are people that have been put in an incredibly stressful position, and they’re getting paid $20 a day. On top of that, to say, ‘Oh, and we're going to keep you away from your families and your home for longer than absolutely necessary,’ it's just too much.”

On April 12, the defense called for the jury to be sequestered due to the Wright shooting. Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, said he feared jurors hearing about the clashes between police and protesters would be less inclined to acquit his client.

The judge rejected the idea, noting that the two were separate cases, but said he understood the shooting could heighten jurors’ anxiety. Cahill said sequestering them before the trial wrapped up could make that worse.

During the three weeks of testimony, though, Cahill has urged jurors not to talk to anyone about the case or watch the news. On one occasion, he brought in a juror for questioning about potential outside contact. She told Cahill she had received a text from her mother related to the case but that she hadn’t spoken to anyone about the trial, according to reporters in the courtroom.

What happens if the jury can’t reach a unanimous decision?

Typically, if a jury is deadlocked, the judge will urge the jurors to bear down and continue their deliberations.

If a jury cannot reach a unanimous verdict after extended deliberation, it's up to the judge’s discretion to declare a mistrial.

How much time would Chauvin serve if he was convicted?

State sentencing guidelines recommend 12.5 years in prison on the second- and third-degree murder charges for someone who has no criminal history. The presumptive sentence for someone convicted of second-degree manslaughter is four years.

If jurors find Chauvin guilty, their job won't be finished. That's because prosecutors are seeking an enhanced sentence, and that requires jurors to decide if any aggravating factors apply. The judge has discretion to sentence Chauvin to less or more prison time than what the guidelines call for.

How are Minneapolis officials, Gov. Tim Walz and community activists preparing for the verdict?

Members of the National Guard patrol behind a a security fence perimeter surrounding the Hennepin County Government Center, where the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin is being held, on March 31 in Minneapolis. Kerem Yucel | AFP via Getty Images

Authorities have installed concrete barriers and fencing around key buildings in downtown Minneapolis, including Minneapolis City Hall and the Hennepin County Government Center.

As part of a coordinated effort between local and state agencies dubbed Operation Safety Net, National Guard troops have been stationed throughout the city.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Public Schools has announced that students in all grades who have shifted to in-person schooling will return to distance learning Wednesday through Friday.

Trial basics

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (right), charged in the killing of George Floyd, right, and his defense attorney Eric Nelson take notes during his trial in April. Screenshot of Court TV video

Who’s who: A look at the key players in the trial.

Need to know: Key questions about the trial, answered.

What we know about the jurors: The 12 jurors and two alternates picked to review the case include a chemist, a youth volunteer, a cardiac nurse and an IT professional.

Chauvin's lawyer is outnumbered, but has help: No fewer than four attorneys have appeared for the prosecution so far, compared to a single attorney to defend Derek Chauvin.

Legion of Chauvin prosecutors, each with own role: Viewers may be struck by the array of prosecutors taking turns presenting their case. The choice of who does what is no accident.

MPR News on its coverage: Nancy Lebens, the newsroom’s deputy managing editor, answered audience questions about our reporting plans.

George Floyd and his legacy

Philonise Floyd (center) raises his fist as he leaves the Hennepin County Government Center with Keeta Floyd (left) and attorney Ben Crump (right) on April 5. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images

Remembering George Floyd, the man: Before he became a symbol in the fight for racial justice, friends say George Floyd was a “gentle giant” who sought a fresh start.

Making George Floyd Square: Here’s how the site of George Floyd’s killing — 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis — is being reshaped.

Rescuing the plywood — and memorializing a movement: Two Black women are leading the effort to preserve the murals painted on storefront boards in the Twin Cities.

Calls for change: Here’s what some activists tell MPR News about their experiences with race in Minnesota, why they march and what they hope for the future.

Read more

Members of the Kalpulli Ketzal Coatlicue and Tlaloctecuhtli perform a dance during the People's Power Love Fest in George Floyd Square on April 4 in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel for MPR News

What the Chauvin trial feels like for the neighbors keeping vigil in George Floyd Square: People in the community talk about Black liberation, “vulturistic” visitors and why there’s not a TV showing the trial. (Sahan Journal)

How the Spokesman-Recorder is covering the Chauvin trial from the Black perspective: '[Other media are] looking at it as news, and we're looking at it as like, we deal with this daily.” (NPR)

Racism is making us sick. How can equity in medicine help us heal? Two doctors and a medical researcher talk about how racism affects their patients’ health — and how racism in medicine leads to inadequate medical education and poor care. (Sahan Journal)

NPR’s live blog: The latest from the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

Questions about the Chauvin trial? Ask us

Connect with MPR News Get the latest updates and share your questions on Chauvin trial