Chauvin trial: Closing statements Monday start trial's final phase

MPR News is streaming live coverage of the trial. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch live beginning at 9 a.m.

3 things to know:

Closing arguments begin Monday

Derek Chauvin did not testify in his defense, invoking his right to remain silent

Case expected to hinge on responsibility for George Floyd’s death; defense points to Floyd’s health conditions, drugs; prosecution points to Chauvin’s actions, knee on Floyd’s neck

The climactic chapters of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial begin Monday morning at the Hennepin County Courthouse. Prosecution and defense attorneys will deliver closing arguments and then hand the case to jurors to await perhaps the most consequential verdict in Minnesota history.

The ex-Minneapolis police officer faces charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd while the man lay handcuffed and pinned to the pavement after allegedly using a counterfeit $20 to buy cigarettes at a corner store in south Minneapolis.

Bystander video at the scene captured Chauvin with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as the man pleaded that he couldn’t breathe and as people shouted from the curb that Floyd was dying. Chauvin and three other officers were fired.

Weeks of trial testimony have revolved around a basic question: Who or what is responsible for Floyd’s death? The defense has pointed to Floyd’s health conditions and the drugs in his system. The prosecution has put the blame on Chauvin’s actions and his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Judge’s jury instructions will be key

Prosecutors and Chauvin's defense lawyer will each take turns summing up the arguments they made in court over the last three weeks.

The government will review some of the most powerful testimony, particularly that of pulmonologist Martin Tobin, who likened Floyd’s position under Chauvin’s knee to being pressed in a “vise” and told the court “a healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died.”

Chauvin last week chose not to take the stand in his own defense. Experts say his lawyer faces huge challenges to convince a jury to acquit.

"The defense is going to have to do more stitching together,” said University of St. Thomas law professor Mark Osler. “It's going to be a little bit like throwing a lot of spaghetti to the wall and seeing if any of it sticks."

The defense has struggled from the beginning to establish their own narrative about how Floyd died, said Mary Moriarty, Hennepin County’s former chief public defender.

Moriarty, who’s not involved in the Chauvin trial, said prosecutors will likely walk jurors through Floyd's final moments of life. “I expect them to use visual aids quite a bit. I would expect to see a timeline with still shots going through every step of this 9 1/2 minutes."

Other experts saw Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson’s strength in his cross-examination of some witnesses.

He'll likely try to highlight his exchange with Minneapolis police use of force instructor Johnny Mercil, who said it appeared to him at some point Chauvin was using his knee and leg in a way officers are trained to do.

While the lawyers’ arguments may provide the drama, the relatively dry instructions to the jury from Judge Peter Cahill will be crucial.

The instructions contain interpretations of the words written in the statutory laws and they will guide the jurors’ decision-making.

"The jury instructions aren't simply the third-degree murder statute. It’s third-degree murder broken down into each of its element — in the words of courts who have explained and elaborated what each of those elements mean,” said Angela Porter, an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul.

Bracing for a verdict

It’s not clear how fast the jury will rule once it get the case. Jurors will remain isolated at a local hotel during their deliberations. Porter said the desire of sequestered jurors to return home to their lives and families can sometimes be a motivating factor in their speed.

As the jurors deliberate, tensions will stay high in the Twin Cities and across the country. Floyd’s killing sparked worldwide outrage when the video of the police subduing him went viral on social media. It drove peaceful mass demonstrations that sometimes spasmed into violence.

The image of a white police officer who appeared casually indifferent to the suffering of a Black man under his knee begging for his life, made race an inescapable piece of the trial and jury selection.

Among the 14 jurors chosen, there are three Black men, including two who are immigrants; one Black woman; two women who identify as multiracial; two white men; and six white women.

Two are alternates and it’s not clear who they are, so the exact racial and ethnic makeup of the jury isn’t clear.

But the public shouldn't be in a rush to get a verdict, said Frank Aba-Onu, president of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers.

"I think for us watching we need to give people grace and time, because they need to go through each of the points, the elements one by one,” he said. “There are people there from different walks of life, different backgrounds and they see and hear things differently and they need to come to a consensus."

If they can't reach a verdict, the judge can declare a mistrial and the state could try to convict Chauvin all over again.

Trial basics

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (right), charged in the killing of George Floyd, right, and his defense attorney Eric Nelson take notes during his trial in April. Screenshot of Court TV video

Who’s who: A look at the key players in the trial.

Need to know: Key questions about the trial, answered.

What we know about the jurors: The 12 jurors and two alternates picked to review the case include a chemist, a youth volunteer, a cardiac nurse and an IT professional.

Key questions about jury deliberations, answered: The panel will weigh whether the former Minneapolis officer’s actions led to George Floyd’s death while in police custody last May.

Chauvin's lawyer is outnumbered, but has help: No fewer than four attorneys have appeared for the prosecution so far, compared to a single attorney to defend Derek Chauvin.

Legion of Chauvin prosecutors, each with own role: Viewers may be struck by the array of prosecutors taking turns presenting their case. The choice of who does what is no accident.

MPR News on its coverage: Nancy Lebens, the newsroom’s deputy managing editor, answered audience questions about our reporting plans.

George Floyd and his legacy

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd (second from left) Rachel Noerdlinger (left), attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton (right) pray during a press conference outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Evan Frost | MPR News

Remembering George Floyd, the man: Before he became a symbol in the fight for racial justice, friends say George Floyd was a “gentle giant” who sought a fresh start.

Making George Floyd Square: Here’s how the site of George Floyd’s killing — 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis — is being reshaped.

Rescuing the plywood — and memorializing a movement: Two Black women are leading the effort to preserve the murals painted on storefront boards in the Twin Cities.

Calls for change: Here’s what some activists tell MPR News about their experiences with race in Minnesota, why they march and what they hope for the future.

Read more

People put their fists in the air during a rally for Black and Asian solidarity at George Floyd Square on Sunday. Evan Frost | MPR News

Lawmakers tussle over public safety practices as Chauvin verdict nears: As the public braces for a verdict and security plans get put in motion, pressure will also be on state leaders as they decide how to respond to both the short-term ramifications and the broader calls for change.

Critics say Chauvin defense 'weaponized' stigma for Black Americans with addiction: Derek Chauvin's defense has suggested George Floyd's drug use might have made him more "volatile" and unpredictable, justifying the use of force. Critics say Floyd needed health care and compassion. (NPR)

What the Chauvin trial feels like for the neighbors keeping vigil in George Floyd Square: People in the community talk about Black liberation, “vulturistic” visitors and why there’s not a TV showing the trial. (Sahan Journal)

NPR’s live blog: The latest from the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

Questions about the Chauvin trial? Ask us

Connect with MPR News Get the latest updates and share your questions on Chauvin trial