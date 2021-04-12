Chauvin trial: Defense readies its case as testimony resumes

MPR News is streaming live coverage of the trial. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the live proceedings here:

Derek Chauvin’s defense is expected to start making its case to jurors this week as testimony resumes in Chauvin’s murder and manslaughter trial in the killing of George Floyd.

In cross-examining prosecution witnesses the past two weeks, defense attorney Eric Nelson has posited that Floyd’s underlying medical problems and the drugs in his system were responsible for his death. Prosecutors say Chauvin’s actions to subdue Floyd killed him.

The prosecution’s argument got a boost Friday when Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker told jurors the actions by Chauvin and other officers to subdue Floyd as they arrested him on May 25 tipped the man from life to death.

Floyd's enlarged heart and narrowed arteries left him short of oxygen while his stress level jumped as he lay handcuffed and pinned to the pavement on May 25, said Baker.

“In my opinion, the law enforcement subdual restraint and the neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions,” Baker told jurors during his highly anticipated testimony.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker testifies during ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial on Friday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Baker, who conducted the autopsy on Floyd’s body, ruled the man’s death a homicide last year, saying Floyd went into cardiopulmonary arrest as then-officer Chauvin kept his knee pressed on the neck of the prone, handcuffed man.

Baker's report also identified “hypertensive heart disease,” “fentanyl intoxication” and “recent methamphetamine use” as other “significant conditions.”

On Friday, he stood by his findings and described Floyd’s health problems and the drugs in his system as contributing — not direct — causes of his death.

“He experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest in the context of law enforcement subdual restraint and neck compression,” Baker said in court, recalling what he told the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office. “It was the stress of that (police) interaction that tipped him over the edge, given his underlying heart disease and his toxicological status,” Baker testified.

Bystander video showed Chauvin with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as the man lay handcuffed and face down on the pavement, pleading that he couldn’t breathe. He was arrested after allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Chauvin and three other officers on the scene were fired from the force.

‘This was not a sudden death’

Jurors heard extensive medical testimony last week, including from expert prosecution witnesses, who pushed back on the defense assertion that Floyd died as a result of poor health and drug use.

A forensic pathologist told jurors that the methamphetamine and fentanyl found in Floyd's system were relatively low levels.

“This is a death where both the heart and lungs stopped working. And the point is, it is due to law enforcement subdual, restraint and compression," Dr. Lindsey Thomas told the court.

Floyd’s death did also not appear to be caused by a drug overdose or prior health conditions such as high blood pressure, she added.

Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist, testifies in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial in Minneapolis on Friday. Screenshot of Court TV video

When asked by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell if Floyd was in danger of dying on his own on May 25, Thomas said, “There’s no evidence to suggest he would have died that night, except for the interactions with law enforcement.”

“This was not a sudden death. There was nothing sudden about his death. That’s what I would have expected if it was a cardiac arrhythmia,” she told the court, adding that it was also not the type of death seen in a fentanyl overdose, where a person becomes “very sleepy” and then “calmly” stops breathing.

‘That’s the moment the life goes out of his body’

Thursday’s testimony featured experts in pulmonology and forensic medicine called by the prosecution who told the court that the restraint used to keep Floyd pinned to the pavement eventually made it impossible for Floyd to take in the oxygen he needed to survive.

In a deep Irish accent that kept jurors rapt by his testimony, Dr. Martin Tobin delivered a brief anatomy lesson in measured tones, explaining how pressure on the neck affects the ability to breathe.

He likened Floyd’s positioning to being in a vise and said “a healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died.”

Dr. Martin Tobin, a Chicago-area physician who specializes in pulmonology and critical care medicine, testifies in ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial on Thursday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Countering defense arguments that fentanyl in Floyd’s system contribute to his death, Tobin said Floyd’s respiration appeared normal until he stopped breathing. Had Floyd been impacted by fentanyl, Tobin said, his respiratory rate would have been suppressed.

In his analysis, Tobin said that Chauvin continued to apply his weight on Floyd for at least three minutes after there was zero oxygen left in his body. Watching the bystander video, Tobin identified 8:24:53 p.m. as the moment Floyd died.

“You can see his eyes. He's conscious, and then you see that he isn't,” he said. “That's the moment the life goes out of his body.”

