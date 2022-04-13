St. Paul Public Schools will drop mask mandate starting Monday

St. Paul Public Schools will ease its mask mandate for students, teachers and staff.

The school board on Tuesday night voted 6-1 in favor of updating its policy. Effective Monday, April 18, the district will no longer require masks during times of low to medium community levels of COVID-19 in Ramsey County. The county is currently in the "low" category.

"While this change will be welcomed by many, we know that it may concern others. Staff and students will be supported in their decision to wear or not wear a mask," district officials said in a message to parents after the vote. "Masks have been shown to protect the wearer even when others are not masked. Bullying or harassment regarding individuals' choices will not be tolerated."

Masks will again be required if community COVID levels in Ramsey County return to the "high" category.

The vote reversed a decision in March to keep the mandate — despite a recommendation from the district's administration to drop the requirement at that time.

The district said Tuesday night that it "strongly recommends" people continue to wear masks if they're not vaccinated against COVID, if they're at high risk from COVID or working with those who are, or if they have a COVID case in their household.

The district also noted that masks are still required on public transportation — including Metro Transit buses — at least through Monday, under federal rules.

Minneapolis Public Schools is now the only major school system in Minnesota to still have a mask mandate in place.