Motorcyclist charged with felony after allegedly striking child in crosswalk

A Minneapolis man has been charged for ignoring a stop arm on a school bus and hitting a child with his motorcycle.

A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court earlier this week charges Terrence Jacquise Mather-Lymon, 18, with one count of felony criminal vehicular operation.

The complaint says around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Mather-Lymon drove his motorcycle around a stopped school bus at the intersection of 55th Street West and Xerxes Avenue South in Edina.

The bus driver told police that a 10-year-old boy was crossing at a marked crosswalk when the boy was hit by a motorcycle. Police said the child was knocked about 30 feet by the vehicle and suffered significant, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist had been behind a line of cars that were stopped behind the bus, but the driver then veered around those cars into the oncoming lane to pass.

Court documents say Mather-Lymon told police he was riding a motorcycle for the first time that day and did not have a license.

The complaint says a video of the collision shows the stop arm of the bus was out and activated and the bus brake lights and flashing lights were on at the time of the crash.