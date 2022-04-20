Police kill person in Chisholm; BCA investigating

A person died Wednesday after being shot by law enforcement officers in the town of Chisholm on Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Officers from several local jurisdictions and the Minnesota State Patrol were searching for a person and vehicle thought to be connected with a recent felony crime in Morrison County, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A deputy located the unoccupied vehicle in Chisholm shortly after 7 a.m. Officers went to the 200 block of Central Avenue South where they made contact with the person, the sheriff’s office said.

At least one officer shot the person, who died at the scene, authorities said. No officers were injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident, and whether squad or body cameras captured any of it. The BCA typically investigates when a police officer in Minnesota kills someone while on duty.

The name of the deceased person and the officers involved have not been released.