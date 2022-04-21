Community leaders share concerns with lawmakers during API Day at the Capitol

The Capitol Rotunda was filled with people Thursday to kick off an advocacy day of the Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans. The rally that began with a Buddhist blessing.

Civic, business and other community leaders came to press state lawmakers on their concerns.

Members highlighted the need for pandemic worker recognition. They are also pursuing other economic recovery help from a pandemic that strained their communities and cultural businesses.

Council Chair Dave Hoang told attendees their presence matters.

“The unprecedented challenges we have faced make it more important than ever to be seen, to be heard and to force policy makers to ensure that their decisions reflect and address our reality,” Hoang said.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz addressed the gathering about efforts to promote economic security and broader cultural understanding.

“We need to, from every corner of this state, to make it very clear that hate has no home in Minnesota and we need to strengthen the laws to ensure that happens,” Walz said.

The Legislature currently has six lawmakers with Asian Pacific Islander heritage.