Man shot by police in Chisholm identified

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man shot and killed by police in Chisholm on Wednesday.

Michael David Johnson, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

A St. Louis County sheriff's deputy spotted a car belonging to Johnson outside his Chisholm home at around 7:15 a.m., according to the BCA. Law enforcement was seeking Johnson on several felony charges from Morrison County.

When police tried to arrest him about half an hour later, the agency said Johnson "came out of the house with knives in his hands."

The BCA said Deputy Gavin Nichols fired foam rounds first. Then Deputy Cody Dillinger and Virginia Police Officer Nick Grivna fired their handguns. All three are on leave.

Investigators say they recovered two knives near Johnson’s body. Law enforcement body-worn and dash cameras recorded what happened, investigators said.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will send the case “without comment” to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether the officers will be charged.

In 2018, Officer Grivna shot and killed a man holding a person at knifepoint in Virginia. The following year, then-St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin ruled Grivna’s action was justified, saying he likely saved a man’s life by shooting Scot Widmark, 41, in the head.