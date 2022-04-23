Rising waters cause concern in northern Minnesota

Flood warnings were in effect for several counties in northern Minnesota, as the combination of continued rainfall and snowmelt is causing waters to rise.

Officials in Crookston declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon in anticipation of the major flooding forecast along the Red Lake River.

At 20.7 feet as of Saturday afternoon, the river was already over the flood stage of 15 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29 feet by Monday evening.

The Crookston Times reported that city officials were asking for volunteers to fill and place sandbags and walk along river dikes.

East of Crookston, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that State Highway 2 was closed from County Road 112 near Red Lake Falls over to U.S. 59 in Brooks due to high water. Flash flood warnings were issued for Clearwater, Polk and Red Lake counties through Saturday evening.

A washout along a culvert is seen along St. Louis County Road 65, west of State Highway 73 north of Chisholm, Minn., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. County public works officials said a combination of heavy rain and melting snow had caused several washouts and road closures in the area. St. Louis County Public Works

Northeastern Minnesota is also dealing with the impacts of high water.

St. Louis County Public Works crews responded to several washouts in the northern part of the county, caused by excessive rain and snowmelt. They’ve closed several roads as they work to repair culverts. On others, they've posted signs warning of high water.

County Road 65 near State Highway 73 west of Side Lake is among the roads closed. The county says more washouts are likely due to the continued rain. They're asking people in St. Louis County who see unsafe road conditions to call 911.