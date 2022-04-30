Two killed after boat capsizes in Big Marine Lake

A water recovery team has found the bodies of two men who went overboard in the north end of Big Marine Lake in Scandia.

Witnesses reported seeing two men ejected from a boat 2 p.m. Friday and shouting for help, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

They tried to help, but could not locate the men.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota State Patrol joined the sheriff’s office in a search of the area.

Tee first body was recovered just after 7 p.m. Friday. The second was recovered around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The identities of the men have not been released, pending autopsies.