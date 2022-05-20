Ukrainian Minnesotans celebrate International Vyshyvankas Day
Members of the Ukrainian community gathered in Minneapolis on Thursday to celebrate International Vyshyvanka Day. Vyshyvankas are traditional embroidered clothing that are considered a form of spiritual armor in Ukrainian culture.
The Ukrainian Village Band performed as others joined in on a Ukrainian “Arkan dance” at Boom Island Park as part of the festivities.
The group Stand With Ukraine MN helped organize this event. It is one of a series of events the group is organizing as a way for Minnesotans to take action against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
