Talks to wrap up a tax bill continued Saturday at the state Capitol, but other big issues remained unresolved as the clock ticked toward a midnight Sunday deadline for passing legislation.

Negotiators say the tax bill will be a significant piece of legislation when completed, but because tax legislation must originate in the House it is likely that other spending bills would have to pass before the tax bill would come up for a vote.

Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, offered some offered some details of the deal on taxes. Nelson, who chairs the Senate tax committee, said full exemption of Social Security Income, which was a Senate priority, will be included. She said an income tax reduction is also part of the bill.

“We have put together a terrific tax bill,” Nelson said. “The most significant, largest tax relief in the history of our state. And it couldn’t come at a better time. Minnesotans are struggling.”

A conference committee spreadsheet that was briefly available online showed the elimination would cost $510 million in the first year and $1.1 billion in the next two-year budget cycle.

It showed a reduction in the first bracket income tax rate from 5.35 percent to 5.1 percent would cost $277 million in the first year. There are no direct tax rebates, such as the “Walz checks” proposed by Gov. Tim Walz, included.

The spreadsheet also shows the bill gives a $373 million tax break to renters.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller also confirmed the key elements of the tentative bill.

“It’s crunch time right now. Time is short. So, if this is going to get done, it has to get done as quickly as possible,” Miller said.

Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, the chair of the House tax committee, said the bill will make a difference in the lives of Minnesotans, but he declined to comment on specifics until the bill is finalized.

“This will be a historic tax bill if we can get it across the finish line,” Marquart said.

Lawmakers have until midnight Sunday to pass bills, and big disagreements remain on some bills, including education and public safety.

“I’m confident we’re going to get those done too,” Marquart said.