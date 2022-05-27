Former Washington County judge Tad Jude -- who served in the legislature as a DFLer in the 1970s and '80s then became a Republican -- is the latest entrant after dropping his bid for state attorney general.

He joins former judge Martha Holton Dimick, former Minnesota Bar Association president Jarvis Jones, former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty, former Minneapolis City Council Member Paul Ostrow, assistant Ramsey County Attorney Saraswati Singh, and Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.

The seven candidates are vying to replace Mike Freeman, who’s stepping down in January after 24 years in the position.

Richfield City Council Member Simon Trautmann suspended his campaign last week after the Hennepin County DFL endorsed Moriarty. In a statement, Trautmann said he’s comfortable with his “decision to abide by the DFL endorsement process,” and will continue practicing law and serving on the council.

The race is nonpartisan. The top two finishers in the Aug. 9 primary will move on to the general election in November.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office includes more than 200 lawyers who mainly prosecute felonies. Staff also handle civil commitments, child support cases, and litigation that involves the county.