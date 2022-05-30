Widespread severe storms Monday afternoon and evening

A major severe weather outbreak is increasingly likely across much of Minnesota and possibly into western Wisconsin this Memorial Day.

An intensifying low pressure center to our west, various fronts and outflow boundaries, an increasing low level jet, high instability, increasing moisture and the heating of the day will all work together for a significant severe weather outbreak across Minnesota for Memorial Day’s afternoon and evening.

The greatest risk of severe weather will be in western Minnesota where there is a moderate (level 4 of 5) risk. Surrounding the moderate risk is an enhanced risk area (level 3 of 5) that includes the Twin Cities area. These risk levels are quite dangerous and can easily cause injury and much damage.

Severe weather risks for Monday afternoon and evening NOAA Storm Prediction Center

Strong/severe thunderstorms will build across western, central and parts of northern Minnesota Monday afternoon. All hazards will be possible in that area, including long track tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds in excess of 70 mph. These storms will zip north-northeastward into northern Minnesota.

The rest of eastern and much of southern Minnesota will have increasing chances for severe storms as the afternoon heats up. The primary risks will be large hail and damaging winds, but tornadoes are possible as well.

Eventually, a north-south line of strong/severe storms will form in central Minnesota and race eastward across the metro are Monday evening.

Note that all thunderstorms will speed across the state, often at speeds in excess of 60 mph, and will come upon you very quickly. Stay weather aware and take safe shelter without delay. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings from the National Weather Service. And remember that the sirens are not designed to warn people indoors.

Just in from the Storm Prediction Center: A Tornado Watch is likely to be posted for much of central and southern Minnesota by around 3 p.m. Monday.

Cooler Tuesday

Tuesday will be much cooler and less humid with no severe weather in the state.