Widespread storms fade after thrashing parts of Minnesota

Severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds have been racing northeast across Minnesota on Memorial Day, with damage reported in western Minnesota to homes and other structures.

Social media images from the Minnesota towns of Forada in Douglas county and Eagle Bend in Todd county show damage to roofs and trees down.

The National Weather Service will determine if tornadoes accompanied these storms.

Utility companies across Minnesota are reporting more than 45,000 homes and businesses are without power. Among the hardest-hit areas are from near Alexandria northeast through the Brainerd Lakes region and Grand Rapids.

The Runestone Electric Association provides power to communities surrounding Alexandria. It reported this evening that it has more than 6,000 customers without power in its service area and it says crews will be out through the night Monday to restore electricity.

The utility is urging people to use caution around downed power lines as storm clean-up begins and to never assume downed lines have been de-energized.

Watches ending overnight

The tornado watch posted until 10 p..m. covers much of eastern Minnesota including the entire Twin Cities metro area. And a severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for much of western Wisconsin and the southeast corner of Minnesota until 2 a.m. on Tuesday as the storms are expected to weaken as they move farther east.

Weather watches into Monday night NOAA Storm Prediction Center

Cooler Tuesday and rest of the week

Much cooler, drier weather will arrive for Tuesday and hang around for the week. In fact, much of the week will feel more like May than June with many highs in the 60s.