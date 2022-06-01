Former U of M football player Marion Barber III has died

Former University of Minnesota football star Marion Barber III has died.

Barber — who played football at Wayzata High School before going to the U — was found unresponsive inside his apartment in Frisco, Texas, according to NBC 5 TV in Dallas.

The station reports that police responded to a call for a wellness check at an apartment owned by Barber. Authorities did not provide any other details or say how the 38-year-old died.

Barber was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons and retired from the NFL in 2011 after a year with the Chicago Bears.

The Cowboys confirmed Barber's death in a statement posted to Twitter.

He was the son of Marion Barber Jr. — who was a Gophers running back in the late 1970s before joining the New York Jets.