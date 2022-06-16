Art Hounds: Three shows that bring joy

Sally Power, a paper marbling artisan in St. Paul, took a trip to the Owatonna Arts Center for Kristin Peterson’s exhibit, “Children of Nature: Find your Wonderland.” This solo exhibit of pencil drawings and watercolor is an invitation to pause and find delight in plants, insects, and shells.

“You can walk through the show and see the different things that caught her attention and come out thinking, well, what should I focus on?” Powers said.

The show runs through June 30.

Rachel Doran of Crash.Dance.Productions. calls RatHaus’ immersive Cabarave performances “what you wish every night out could be.” The cabaret includes aerial artists, fire performers, singers, dancers and painters performing short sets around — and occasionally above — the audience.

The audience has a 360-degree-view of the artists. Doran’s favorite part is when the performers teach the audience a brief dance sequence and everyone joins in.

Prior to the pandemic, Cabarave shows took place twice a year. The theme of their newest show is “Euphoria.” It takes place Thursday and Friday at Brother Justus Whiskey in northeast Minneapolis, with an outdoor pre-party at 6:30 p.m. The performance begins at 8 p.m. Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 of the event is required for admission.

Sandra Agustin has been an active member of the Twin Cities arts scene for decades as a choreographer and arts administrator. Recently, Agustin attended a concert by Minnesota Boychoir and she says she was “hooked” by the joyful noise. Singers aged 6 to 18 performed a range of genres from classical to pop.

“Their voices were uplifting. The confidence and pride that they showed us all and camaraderie was infectious,” Agustin said.

Minnesota Boychoir is celebrating 60 years with a concert on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. The performance has a livestream option through the Boychoir website.



