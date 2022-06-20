Hot into the overnight; storms possible mainly north/west

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Triple digit heat indices will persist into the early evening Monday. A severe thunderstorm watch is posted until 10 p.m. for northwest Minnesota.

Excessive heat and possible storms

The excessive heat warning and heat advisories go well into the evening to just past midnight. It will remain hot and humid well past dark.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories into Monday night NOAA via pivotal weather

Storms are possible this evening and overnight in far western and northern Minnesota.

Thunderstorms are possible in western and northern Minnesota mainly Monday evening and overnight College of DuPage Weather

Activity will develop in South and North Dakota late Monday afternoon and has the potential to produce damaging high wind gusts. What’s left of those storms will drift east.

An enhanced slight risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe storms is forecast in northwest Minnesota Monday evening and overnight National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center

Area of highest damaging wind gust threat National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center

The Twin Cities broke two records Monday: a new record high of 100 (the old record was 98 in 1933) and a warm overnight low record early Monday with a low of only 79. This beats the previous record of 75 set in 1943. Overnight lows Monday night will again be warm across the region. Another record warm overnight low is possible in the Twin Cities (74 set in 1943).

Forecast low temperatures Monday night into early Tuesday National Weather Service

A break from the highest temperatures and dew points

Tuesday will still be hot, in the low to mid 90s across southern Minnesota.

Forecast high temperatures Tuesday National Weather Service

The noticeable change will be a drop in dew points by the end of day Tuesday.

Forecast dew points by Tuesday evening National Weather Service

The slight break from the heat doesn’t last long. Wednesday will be mainly in the 80s south, and 70s in the north. 90s return to southern Minnesota for Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorm chances will be pretty spotty.