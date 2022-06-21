Putting the heat into perspective

100 degrees is not a common occurrence in the Twin Cities, even less so in June. We broke other records that may have gone otherwise unnoticed.

Putting Monday’s 101 degree high into perspective

The recent heat broke not one but two records Monday. We broke the record high, which had been 98 in 1933 and the record warm low at 79, which was 75 set in 1943. Saint Cloud also hit 101 degrees and broke their record for the date.

Full chart of 100 degree readings charted out National Weather Service

100 degrees is pretty rare in the Twin Cities. In our modern averages (1991-2020) it happens about once every five years. The 1930s of course were notorious for hitting the 100s many times. The 1980s also, had a fair amount. Hitting 100 in June is even less common. On that rare occasion we hit 100 degrees, 71 percent of the time its in July.

Total number of 100 degrees by month for the Twin Cities since 1873 National Weather Service

Considering June is our fastest warming summer month (from a climate change perspective), this may be at least part of the explanation for the extreme heat this year and the second hottest June on record we had last year in 2021.

Finger prints of climate change?

When it comes to attributing the triple digits to climate change, things can get a little bit more murky. We know in the 1930s there were lots of days of extreme heat and continue to hold many of our hottest records. There have also been studies done now that attribute at least some of the warming of the 1930s to human causes.

Likelihood of climate change attribution Climate Central

Still, it is more likely in this most recent decade especially, but also in the latest 30 year averages to reach 100 than it was in the beginning of the 20th century. The only decades with higher probabilities are the 1930s and 1980s.

A new measure of climate change attribution from Climate Central uses lots of data to come up with a ‘Climate Shift Index.’ The climate signal is there for Monday’s high temperature at a one or two (a higher number indicates the strongest attribution).

Climate change signal of Monday's record high temperature Climate Central

The real eye-popping figure comes when we look at the record warm overnight low Sunday night/early Monday.

Climate change signal for Monday morning's record low temperature Climate Central

We know Minnesota is warming, especially in winter, but also in summer. Day to day natural weather swings still occur, but it’s undeniable that a warming climate is making heat waves longer and more severe in may parts of the world and that will also impact Minnesota.