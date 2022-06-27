Clydedale horses trample, kill owner at St. Cloud baseball game promotion 

A 44-year-old Isanti man was supposed to be giving horse and carriage rides before the St. Cloud Rox game on Sunday, but as he led his horses around a parking lot, they trampled and killed him.

That’s according to St. Cloud police, who didn’t immediately identify the man. Lt. Lori Ellering said that the man had hitched his Clydesdale draft horses to a carriage with his five-year-old son inside. Then the horses bolted, running down the man in front of them.

“He was walking his horses on a lead, when he lost control for some reason unknown,” Ellering said. She said there were multiple witnesses and multiple 911 calls reporting the incident at the Municipal Athletic Complex, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The horses, pulling the carriage and the owner’s son behind them, ran out of the parking lot, where the carriage struck a tree near a nearby golf course, bringing it and the horses to a halt.

Ellering said the boy wasn’t hurt, and that there were no other bystanders injured. The man’s family retrieved the horses and led them to their trailer while emergency responders attended to their owner.

“It’s a very, very terrible tragedy,” Ellering said in an interview on Monday.

The rides were cancelled, but the Rox game continued after the man was taken to the hospital.