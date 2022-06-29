Appetites: Ideas to get out of your grilling comfort zone

Amalia Moreno-Damgaard NA

Grilling season is in full swing, and maybe you've already had your fill of burgers and hotdogs. So All Things Considered turned to chef-entrepreneur and cookbook author Amalia Moreno-Damgaard for ideas to help us get out of our grilling comfort zones.

Moreno-Damgaard suggested a Guatemalan spin on hotdogs, called mixtas. They include the condiments many Americans are used to — ketchup and mustard — but also guacamole and a corn tortilla instead of a bun.

Moreno-Damgaard said she also likes to put sliced watermelon on the grill for about a minute, then top it with ceviche and other appetizers.

And if you’re looking for something extra special, she suggests grilling up kebabs — but with lobster. Find her recipe below.

Brochetas de Langosta with Lime, Garlic, and Coconut Butter Sauce

Serves 2



Brochetas (seafood skewers)

1 (1⁄2-inch-thick) slice lemon, quartered into 4 wedges

2 (5-ounce) lobster tails, shelled and cut into

3 pieces each

2 (1-inch-sliced) fresno pepper pieces

2 (1-inch-sliced) jalapeño pepper pieces

olive oil

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper



Salsa de Coco y Ajo (lime, garlic, and coconut butter sauce )

1 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1⁄4 cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro leaves

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper

1 1⁄2 tablespoons good-quality rum

Assemble the skewers beginning with a piece of lemon, followed by a piece of lobster, one piece of fresno pepper, another piece of lobster, one piece of jalapeño pepper and ending with another piece of lobster. Repeat the procedure for the other skewer. Brush the skewers generously with olive oil. Season with 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste.

Preheat a nonstick griddle skillet over medium high heat while you make the sauce.

Add the butter to a small skillet and melt over medium low heat. Add the garlic and sauté until aromatic, about two minutes. Add the coconut milk and stir well, then add the lime juice, cilantro, 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. Stir well and sauté one minute.

Place the lobster skewers on the hot griddle and grill for five minutes on one side and two minutes on the other side. Pour the rum on top and set aflame using a candle lighter. Transfer the skewers to a serving plate, drizzle the sauce on top.

Serving suggestion: red beans and coconut rice and green plantain chips.