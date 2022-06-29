Minnesota sheriff's office investigating after drone approaches kids, drops candy and disappears

Benton County authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspicious vehicle and a drone pilot after an unusual incident Monday at Little Rock Lake near Rice, Minn.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says five children and a woman were at the lake about 6 p.m. Monday, fishing along the shoreline near the site of the King’s Inn, a long abandoned supper club along U.S. Highway 10 that burned last September.

Heck says the group watched as a drone approached them along the shoreline, hover overhead and then leave. One of the children told investigators the drone then returned, carrying something. It dropped a bag of candy near the children, then left again.

“We definitely want to find out who is doing this and why,” Heck said in an interview with MPR News.

He said witnesses reported seeing a full-sized black SUV in the area where the drone flight may have originated along Highway 10, just north of St. Cloud. Heck says it is likely a black Chevy or GMC, from the early 2000s. He said the vehicle left quickly after the second drone flight, but that witnesses reported it had a black and white license plate with the letters F-E-D, along with some numbers.

Deputies recovered the candy at the scene, and Heck said there were no indications it had been adulterated or tampered with. The children were not approached in-person, and no one was hurt. But the sheriff said the remote drop and the reported abrupt departure of the person possibly responsible for the drone raised concerns about the intention of the drone flight.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have information about the vehicle, someone using a drone in unusual ways or who might have been in the area Monday night to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201 or anonymously via Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.