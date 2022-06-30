Driver injured on Minnesota highway when debris from trailer crashes through windshield
The State Patrol says a driver was injured along a central Minnesota highway on Thursday when parts of a couch fell off a passing trailer and went through his windshield.
It happened just before noon along State Highway 210 at Forest Hill Road, between Ironton and Brainerd.
Authorities said parts of a couch on a trailer being towed by a westbound GMC Arcadia became dislodged, fell onto the road and then went through the windshield of an eastbound GMC Envoy.
The driver of the Envoy, a 60-year-old man from Albany, Minn., was taken to a hospital in Crosby with what the Patrol said were non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.
Authorities are urging Minnesotans to use extra caution this holiday weekend as more drivers take to the road for trips around the state.
