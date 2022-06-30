New law permits sale and consumption of hemp THC edibles in Minnesota

A new law takes effect Friday that allows for the legal sale and consumption of edibles containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC.



The law brings greater clarity and regulation to cannabinoid products already being sold, such as gummies.



Under the new law, no more than 0.3 percent of THC derived from hemp is allowed. No one under age 21 can purchase the products. There are also labeling requirements to prevent marketing to children.

State Rep. Heather Edelson, DFL-Edina, was the House author of the legislation. It was passed at the end of the 2022 session as part of a larger health policy measure. Edelson said the new law addresses a public health concern.

“There were these products that essentially didn’t really have regulations on them. But people were consuming them,” Edelson said. “They were being sold all over the state of Minnesota, and a lot of them in gas stations.”

Edelson says the use of unregulated products by minors caused an increase in poison control calls. She believes those numbers will now be reduced.