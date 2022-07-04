Brooklyn Park man dies after firework explodes in his face

An exploding firework killed a man in Brooklyn Park early this morning

The Brooklyn Park police department says officers responded to a report at 1:30 AM that a man had been injured after a firework exploded in his face.

Emergency personnel found an 18-year-old with severe wounds to his hands and face. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The U.S. consumer product safety commission reported nine firework deaths last year, and over 11 thousand injuries - mostly around the 4th of July holiday.