Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland seriously hurt in boating accident

Friends and family of chef Justin Sutherland are raising money to cover medical costs after the Twin Cities restauranteur and TV personality was seriously injured in a boating accident.

Sutherland is the chef behind several well-known Twin Cities restaurants including Handsome Hog in St. Paul. He's appeared on TV's "Top Chef" and "Iron Chef America."

The accident happened over the Fourth of July weekend. According to an account posted on a GoFundMe online fundraiser for his medical bills, Sutherland was operating a boat when the wind knocked off his hat.

"He tried to grab it, hit a wave, and was knocked off the boat. He fell into the water near the motor, and the propeller did a number on his head and left arm," the account states. "His arm is broken, but his grip remains strong and there appears to be no nerve damage. His jaw is severely broken, but doctors are optimistic that with several more surgeries he will be grinning in no time. In addition to his broken bones, he sustained many lacerations, but with plastic surgery, they will become a reminder of his survival story."

Sutherland "is currently in the hospital and set to be there for some time, having had many surgeries so far and facing many more to come."

At the time of his accident, Sutherland had no medical insurance. The GoFundMe page had raised more than $68,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul is hosting a fundraiser on Thursday, July 7, donating 100 percent of sales toward Sutherland's medical bills.

"Justin has stood with our Hope family during some of our most trying times over the past few years — helping to feed those affected with food insecurity throughout the pandemic. Now it’s our turn to stand with him," Hope Breakfast Bar posted on Facebook.