A 'Super Eid' for every Minnesotan at U.S. Bank Stadium

For the first time since 2018, over 35,000 people are expected to gather Saturday to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the second Muslim holiday of the year, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The first holiday, Eid al-Fitr, occurs after Ramadan whereas Eid al-Adha is after Hajj, the end of the pilgrimage. In Arabic, the name means the "festival of sacrifice," and remembers the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son at God’s command.

While Super Eid is a major Islamic holiday, organizer Abdulahi Farah said everyone is invited.

“People don’t usually get to experience this, like 40,000 or 30,000 of their neighbors and people that they know being in a celebratory mood and celebrating a day which they’re not familiar with. It is going to expand their understanding of Eid and then they will enjoy the festivities and celebration that is going on. Our goal is to have an Eid for everyone,” Farah said.

As in 2018, Super Eid will be celebrated at the huge downtown Minneapolis football stadium. Farah says he recognizes that some people may be surprised by this, but that there is nowhere more Minnesotan to celebrate.

“For us being in America, and especially here in Minnesota, it is actually very significant for us to come and publicly celebrate. It is important for young people who haven’t been outside of this county or Minnesota to be in the most Minnesota place you can find, the home of the Vikings.”

The 2018 event faced online attacks and threats of protests but so fair, there have been no threats this year faith leaders have heard of. Organizers are coordinating with Metro Transit police and other authorities.

Super Eid begins with early morning prayer. After that Farah said there will be a carnival, people gathering, connecting and talking “and really sharing a space full of joy and energy as we celebrate as Minnesotans.”

The doors open at at 6 a.m. and you can register online to attend and get a free ride on on Metro Transit to the stadium.