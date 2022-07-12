Art and Artists in MN: Diversity, data and discussion

Join MPR News, Art Hounds and the APM Research Lab for a celebration of the art and artists that have been essential to Minnesota’s communities. Some of our MPR News Art Hounds will share their insights, and detail how we can ensure art, theater and music are serving diverse communities in Minnesota.

Plus, the APM Research Lab will share how Minnesotans of color view and access the state’s cultural amenities. We’ll highlight how the arts community is addressing the longstanding barriers to access and inclusion in the arts, and we’ll share how you can get involved.

Hosted by Denzel Belin and featuring Ben Clary from the APM Research Lab as well as the following artists: Lily Tung Crystal; Autumn Cavender; Dae Yang; Lue Thao; May Lee-Yang; Mary Anne and Sergio Quiroz; and Tish Jones.

The full results of the Minnesota's Diverse Community Survey related to Arts & Culture are available at the APM Research Lab's website.

Watch their discussions using the video player above.

This activity is made possible in part by the Minnesota Legacy Amendment's Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.