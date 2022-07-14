Minneapolis police fatally shoot man after overnight standoff

Minneapolis police say officers fatally shot a man Thursday morning following a lengthy standoff.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is at the scene and investigating the shooting that happened at about 4:30 a.m. near 21st Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.

Authorities have not released information about the man who died.

According to an account of the events from police, the standoff started at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a report of shots fired inside an apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Avenue South, a couple blocks east of Cedar Avenue and just south of Interstate 94.

In a news conference broadcast by KARE 11, police spokesperson Garrett Parten said the intial 911 call on Wednesday night was from a woman with two young children, who reported someone was firing a gun into their apartment, through the walls.

Responding officers encountered more gunfire as they arrived at the scene and evacuated the woman and her children, as well as other people in the building.

Officers stand next to a SWAT vehicle parked on Franklin Avenue on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Police began negotiating with a man in a third-floor apartment.

"These negotiation attempts included identifying and calling the man's phone, bringing his parents to the scene, providing communications from his parents in the form of phone calls, voicemails and video messages. And officers also attempted numerous times, using loudspeakers, to instruct the male to exit the apartment with his hands up," Parten said.

After about six hours of trying to negotiate with the man, he was shot by police and later died at a hospital. Police have not said what prompted officers to fire at the man.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for or desired," Parten said at the news conference.

Police said no one else was injured.

The BCA was at the scene on Thursday morning, along with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information; check back for updates.