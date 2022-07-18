Heat advisory Monday and Tuesday
Spotty storms north Monday; statewide Tuesday
Monday and Tuesday will be very hot for much of Minnesota. A heat advisory is in effect for much of central and southern Minnesota from 12 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Spotty storms will be possible Tuesday.
Lots of heat and it’s sticking around
A heat advisory is in place from noon Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday for many areas.
Temperatures will be well into the 90s for highs and heat indices will be near 100 for some. A weak cool front will knock temperatures down slightly Wednesday but the extended forecast calls for continued well above normal temperatures.
Highs will be mainly in the upper 80s and 90s through the end of July likely for southern and western Minnesota.
Thunderstorm chances
We have some ongoing thunderstorm activity near the Minnesota-Canada border Monday. Northern Minnesota will see isolated thunderstorms.
A few storms could be strong to severe. There’s a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe storms.
We’ll have some spotty storms early Tuesday. Those showers and thunderstorms will clear and it will again be hot ahead of a cool front that will touch off more spotty storms late Tuesday.
There’s a slight risk for severe storms Tuesday across northern and east central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin.
Heat in many places
We are not alone in the heat. Salt Lake City, Utah, tied an all time record high temperature of 107 degrees on Sunday.
In the United Kingdom, a national emergency has been declared as temperatures top out near the triple digits both Monday and Tuesday. The all time record high there is 102 degrees F.
Fires continue to rage in Spain and France and the fire danger is unusually high in much of England the next few days.