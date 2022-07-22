Authorities searching for missing child in Minnesota River near Mankato

Authorities continued to search the Minnesota River in Mankato on Friday morning after a child went missing while swimming on Thursday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said a family with four children was swimming near a sandbar at Sibley Park at about 6 p.m. Thursday when a witness reported seeing two of the children struggling in deep water.

A bystander was able to rescue one of the children but the other — an 8-year-old girl — went missing in the river.

Personnel from the Blue Earth and Nicollet county sheriff's offices, Mankato police and fire, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Madison Lake Fire Department continued searching through the night without success.

The girl’s name has not been released. Authorities are expected to provide an update on the search later Friday.