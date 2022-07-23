Minnesota teams react as quidditch becomes quadball

Quidditch, the sport inspired by the popular Harry Potter franchise, is officially being renamed Quadball. After the announcement on July 19 by two of the national governing bodies of the game, Minnesota teams said they are supportive of the name change.

In a statement, Cody Narveson, head coach of the Minneapolis Monarchs, said members of the team “are excited to move forward as a Major League Quadball franchise.”

The name change comes as the sport looks to distance itself from what sport officials are calling anti-trans remarks made by J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series.

Minnesota Quidditch, the University of Minnesota’s Quadball organization, is in support of the name change as well.

“Quadball is a very inclusive sport, possibly, we dare say, one of the most inclusive sports that can be played; open to all genders, sexual orientations, backgrounds, and cultures! Because of this, distancing the sport from J.K. Rowling is crucial to maintaining that atmosphere,” the group said in a statement.

Major League Quidditch will adopt the name change at the end of their season next month, while college and club teams covered by US Quadball, formerly US Quidditch, will adopt the new name effective immediately.