State proposes stricter air emissions permit for Water Gremlin

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is proposing to impose new requirements on an eastern Twin Cities manufacturer with a history of pollution problems.

Water Gremlin manufactures fishing sinkers and lead battery components in White Bear Township.

In 2019, the state Pollution Control Agency determined that Water Gremlin had violated its air quality permit by releasing too much of an industrial solvent known as trichloroethylene, or TCE, which is linked to negative health effects including cancer.

The company agreed to pay $7 million in fines and take corrective action. Minnesota was the first state in the country to ban the use of TCE beginning last month.

The MPCA has drafted an amended five-year air permit for Water Gremlin that would impose more stringent emissions limits, and more requirements for monitoring and record-keeping.

MPCA spokesperson Stephen Mikkelson said the draft permit adds new requirements related to a replacement solvent for TCE called trans-1,2-dichloroethylene, or t-DCE. He said the agency wants to make sure the alternative is monitored appropriately so it doesn’t have adverse impacts such as those of TCE.

The permit also must be renewed every five years, while the previous permit had no expiration date.

"Everything that's included in it can be reviewed and looked at to make sure they're meeting the requirements, and everything is operating in such a way to not cause adverse impacts to the air quality or potentially to human health,” Mikkelson said.

The amended permit also has new requirements for air quality testing inside the plant.

"That's a way to ensure that employees at the facility can feel better that the air quality within the facility is staying within safe ranges, as they're working there every day," he said.

Last year, a report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor said the MPCA missed opportunities to identify problems at Water Gremlin and intervene sooner.

The MPCA is accepting comments on the draft permit until Aug. 20. A public meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 28 at Century College in White Bear Lake.

In a statement, Water Gremlin president Bradley Hartsell said the company is reviewing the draft permit and will submit its response to the MPCA. He declined to comment further.