Minnesota shuts Water Gremlin over lead poisoning threat

Officials with the Ramsey County Department of Public Health are ready to help Water Gremlin employees at the Vadnais Sports Center on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Updated: 2:10 p.m.

Two state agencies have ordered the shutdown of a White Bear Township fishing tackle and battery component maker after the children of employees were found to have dangerous levels of lead in their blood.

Water Gremlin has been the focus of state enforcement action for months, most recently for tests that found a solvent was leaking out of the factory and into soil.

But following an inspection by state regulators over the weekend, health officials found that suspected lead dust had made its way into the homes of company employees, and into the bloodstreams of their families.

Department of Labor and Industry commissioner Nancy Leppink said that she issued a temporary order shutting down production at Water Gremlin, but that her order can only extend for 72 hours.

She said that her agency and the Health Department are asking a judge for an injunction to extend the shutdown of industrial production of lead products. It wasn’t clear yet when or if the request for an injunction would get a hearing in St. Paul.

Ramsey County health officials had been working with Water Gremlin to address the issue of take-home lead after the discovery of elevated lead levels in the child of a worker.

“Confirmation of a second case of childhood lead poisoning made it clear that practices at the plant were not sufficient to reduce the risk,” State Health Commissioner Malcolm said in a statement. “Lead is a serious health concern, especially for children. We needed to act quickly to protect the workers and their families.”

Health officials said the lead levels were sufficiently high that they would expect that the two children could suffer from intelligence impairment and long-lasting developmental impacts.

Ramsey County officials also said they were working to establish unemployment benefits for the workers at Water Gremlin, with the expectation that workers there would be out of work and not being paid for some time.

Sarkapru Htoo, left, and Saysay Eh, Karen language interpreters with the Ramsey County Department of Public Health, await clients at the Vadnais Sports Center on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Officials also have books and toys for children ready to distribute. Matt Sepic | MPR News

They set up a temporary assistance center at the Vadnais Sports Center in Vadnais Heights to provide employment assistance and answer worker health questions as Water Gremlin was shutting down as of 11:35 a.m. Monday.

In March, Water Gremlin agreed to pay $7 million in fines for emitting excessive amounts of the cancer-causing substance TCE. The MPCA has also sought to shut down some of its operations because of contamination of soil beneath the plant. Water Gremlin has disputed the agency’s findings of additional pollutants.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday called it “heartbreaking” and “unacceptable” that “unsafe conditions at Water Gremlin’s facility resulted in workers unknowingly bringing home lead dust, causing lead poisoning in their children.”

State Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, whose district includes Water Gremlin, agreed that stopping the manufacturer’s operations “at least for the time being, is a necessary step. If companies misbehave, there must be consequences and accountability.”