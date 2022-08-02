Petroleum leak reported on U Twin Cities campus; evacuations underway

The University of Minnesota says Williams Arena and some other Twin Cities campus buildings are being evacuated by orders of the Minneapolis Fire Department due to a confirmed petroleum leak. All people are advised to stay clear of the area.





Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara Alumni Center, the Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci Arena and the Maturi Pavilion are being evacuated because of a gas odor, the U said. No explosions or fires have been reported.

This evacuation comes just over a month since a fire and reports of gas leaks forced the evacuation of several buildings on campus. The origin of those leaks remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More reporting to come.