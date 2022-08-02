Security guard shoots, wounds man in Brooklyn Park

Authorities say a security guard shot and wounded a man who reportedly was trying to stab a woman with a knife late Monday night in Brooklyn Park.

Police in the northwest Twin Cities suburb said they were called just before midnight to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North, an area with a number of large apartment buildings about a mile north of Interstate 94.

Authorities said a licensed, on-duty security guard reported seeing a man trying to stab a woman. The guard shot the man.

Police have not released information about the extent of his injuries, but said the man wounded by the gunfire was taken to a hospital. It wasn't clear if the woman required medical attention.

Police said the shooting is under "active investigation."