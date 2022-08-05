Three people killed in crash in western Minnesota
Three people died in a crash between a semi and an SUV on Thursday evening at an intersection in western Minnesota.
The State Patrol said it happened just before 6 p.m. on State Highway 40 at Kandiyohi County Road 7, a few miles west of Willmar.
A 2016 Lexus SUV traveling north on the county road collided with a semi traveling east on the highway.
The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Justin Ecker, and two of the three passengers — 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker and 64-year-old Carol Ecker — died at the scene. All were from Missouri.
The third passenger, 35-year-old Jennifer McGinness, also from Missouri, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.
The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond, Minn., suffered what the Patrol said were non-life-threatening injuries.
Before you keep reading ...
MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.