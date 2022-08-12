Iron Range Sen. Tomassoni, diagnosed with ALS, dies at 69

Longtime state Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, Minn., died Thursday night, a little more than a year after announcing he had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 69.

A longtime Iron Range DFLer who served as an independent at the end of his political career, Tomassoni was first elected to the Minnesota House in 1992 before his election to the Senate in 2000.

"He was without question the most beloved member of the Senate. It's a big loss to the Senate to lose somebody who always overcame the partisanship," state Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, a colleague and close friend, told MPR News.

July 2021 Tomassoni talks to MPR News about moving forward with ALS

ALS is a progressive disease that affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. People gradually lose their ability to talk, walk and breathe. There is no cure.

Sen. David Tomassoni looks on as Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill that spends $25 million on ALS research and support for caregivers on March 30, 2022. Tim Pugmire | MPR News

In March, Tomassoni helped pass legislation providing $20 million for ALS research and another $5 million for ALS caregivers. During a signing ceremony, Tomassoni thanked Gov. Tim Walz and others for their support of the bill.

“This is about making the future better,” Tomassoni said. “We can all be proud of that. This is truly a good day.”

He received multiple standing ovations and brought his colleagues to tears as he said goodbye to the Legislature in May.

“I treasure the time I have been able to work in the Senate. And I use the word work because this is serious business,” he said on the Senate floor with the aid of assistive technology.

“Doing the people’s work comes with a lot of personal sacrifice and responsibility and is often times hard on family,” he said. “But it also has its allure.”

Tomassoni previously announced he wouldn’t seek a new term. By law, there won’t be a special election to fill his seat given the proximity to the general election. Funeral arrangements are pending.