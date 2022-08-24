Becker school board votes to rescind controversial communications policy

The Becker school district voted Tuesday night to rescind a communications policy which teachers and union officials characterized as a “gag order.”

A draft of the plan approved by the school board earlier this year prohibited district employees from making statements to “media, individuals or entities outside the district relating to student or personnel matters.”

The teachers union sued the district, saying the policy violates free speech rights.

The Becker Education Association said the plan violates the free speech provision of the state constitution. The complaint claimed the policy is “antithetical to the values of public education, which encourages personal growth and debate.”

The district said the suit misconstrued the language in the policy.