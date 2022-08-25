Majority of students fall below standards threshold in math and reading

According to state test data released Thursday, the majority of Minnesota students are now unable to meet state standards in both math and reading.

Just under 49 percent of students met or exceeded reading standards — a drop of nearly 10 percentage points since before schools moved to distance learning at the start of the pandemic. Fewer than 42 percent of students statewide met or exceeded math standards — a drop of more than 12 percentage points from 2019.

Minnesota schools were far less able to give students of color what they needed to learn than white students. Test scores from the 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA) and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills (MTA) which is used for some students with disabilities revealed deep inequalities, with gaps of dozens of percentage points in some cases.

The state department of education has identified 371 schools, including 15 entire school districts for training and support over the next three years based on their results from standardized tests, graduation rates and attendance, among other indicators.

“We know our schools are in need of ongoing support as they work to meet our students where they are now and take them to where they need to be by the end of this school year,” Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a statement. “That’s why MDE is strengthening our partnership with school communities to provide them with the support they need so all students can have the successful school year they deserve.”

In St. Paul, the state’s second largest district, officials say while test scores lag behind those in 2019, there have been improvements compared to last year. They say students showed gains on MCAs across all subjects for nearly every racial, ethnic and student group on the state comprehensive assessments compared to 2021.

School officials from across the state have said the disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic have caused declines in test scores, attendance and in other achievement measures.

Want more education news and resources? Join our Raising kids in Minnesota Facebook group.