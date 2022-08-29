Photos: A look at the last week of August around the world

From the overflowing waters in Pakistan and India to continued fighting in Ukraine and Syria. Migrants’ tragedy in Yuma. Intense heat waves and accompanying drought in Chongqing. Photojournalists around the world documented these events and more through the lens of their cameras.

Here are the most striking images of the week.

People sit in a shallow pool of water in the riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Saturday, Aug. 20. Mark Schiefelbein | AP

A girl stands on top of destroyed Russian military equipment at Khreshchatyk street in Kyiv on Aug. 20 that has been turned into an open-air military museum ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on Wednesday, Aug. 24, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dimitar Dilkoff | AFP via Getty Images

A picture shows the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (ISIS) group fighters in the northeastern Hasakeh governorate, during a security operation by the Kurdish Asayish security forces and the special forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces, on Friday, Aug. 26. Delil Souleiman | AFP via Getty Images

Moroccan horsemen fire their rifles during a traditional horse riding performance at a Moussem culture and heritage festival in the capital Rabat, on Saturday, Aug. 27. Fadel Senna | AFP via Getty Images

A demonstrator against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez wears prison garb with a picture of Fernandez as a mask outside the Vice President´s home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, late Monday, Aug. 22. Natacha Pisarenko | AP

A handler swims alongside a horse from the Garrison Savannah Racetrack during its daily trip to the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados, Monday, Aug. 22. Ramon Espinosa | AP

A mountain goat peers down at hikers below along Hawthorne Peak in Juneau, Alaska, Sunday, Aug. 21. Becky Bohrer | AP

Migrants wait along a border wall Tuesday, Aug. 23, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. Gregory Bull | AP

A man plunges into the overflowing river Ganges after monsoon rains in Allahabad on Thursday, Aug. 25. Sanjay Kanojia | AFP via Getty Images

A newly married couple kisses during Pope Francis's weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 24. Gregorio Borgia | AP

France's Mathieu Blanchard (left) speaks with winner Kilian Jornet (right) of Spain, while lying on the ground as he crosses the finish line in second place for the 19th edition of the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc, a 171km trail race crossing France, Italy and Switzerland in Chamonix, south-eastern France on Saturday. Jeff Pachoud | AFP via Getty Images