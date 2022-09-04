Five shot, three killed at St. Paul residence

Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, police said Sunday night.

Officers arrived at the 900 block of Case Avenue East around 4:30 p.m., after getting a report that multiple people had been shot. They found two people with gunshot wounds outside a residence. Officers were then told that there were more people inside who had been shot.

The three shooting victims inside were pronounced dead on scene. The two victims outside were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are still searching for the person or people responsible for the shooting, and didn’t release any information about the identity of the victims or the exact circumstances of the shooting.

“We know that people want answers to what occurred out here,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department. “This is one of the most complex crime scenes we have investigated in a long time … We want to get it right.”

The three deaths bring the total number of homicides investigated by St. Paul police this year to 27.