The life of Queen Elizabeth II in photos

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace said she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

In the photos below, we look back at Queen Elizabeth’s life.

Historical photos of Queen Elizabeth II Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 10 of 10 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. Jane Barlow | AP 1 of 10 Princess Elizabeth sits with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince Charles as they watch Princess Anne try to crawl away at their London residence, Clarence House, August 8, 1951. Eddie Worth | AP 2 of 10 Rob Munday, creator of the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, unveils a previously unseen portrait of the monarch to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP Next Slide