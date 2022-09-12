Minnesota nurses begin 3-day strike
Updated: 9:00 a.m.
Nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota began a three-day walkout Monday morning.
The strike started at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to last until early Thursday morning.
The nurses have been in negotiations since March, and working without a contract since June. The main sticking points are wage increases, retention, staffing and safety concerns, as well as addressing ongoing burnout, heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview with WCCO-TV on Sunday, Minnesota Nurses Association president Mary Turner said some bargaining teams met with hospital management through the weekend, lasting until early Sunday morning. Others held sessions last week. She noted that at least one of the nurse negotiating teams offered to slightly reduce its demand for a 30 percent wage increase over three years. Hospitals are offering around 10 percent increases over the same time period.
In August, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to authorize a strike. The union is required to provide hospital officials 10 days' notice before walking off the job, which they did in a press conference on Sept. 1. MNA leaders have said it's likely the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history.
“We are called to care for the people of Minnesota,” Turner said at a press conference announcing the planned walkout. “It is why we went into this profession. It is why we stayed through all those dark days of the pandemic. None of us left our post those two and a half years of the pandemic. But we are at a crisis. And we have to do something about it.”
Before you keep reading ...
MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.
In a statement Friday, officials with Allina Health said their priority is to “provide safe, high-quality care” throughout the strike and is “committed to minimizing any disruptions in care.”
On its website, St. Luke’s in Duluth said, “We will continue to offer all services and will be fully open for all inpatient, emergency and clinic-based care, although we may reschedule some non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Patients should arrive as scheduled unless they hear differently from their provider.”
The union said these are the hospitals and systems impacted by the strike.
M Health Fairview system, Twin Cities area
Riverside
Southdale
St. Joseph's
St. John's
Essentia Health
St. Mary's Duluth
St. Mary's Superior
Essentia Moose Lake - Informational picket only
Allina Health, Twin Cities area
Abbott Northwestern
Mercy
United
Unity
Children’s Minnesota
Children's Minneapolis
Children's St. Paul
HealthPartners, Twin Cities area
Methodist
Others
St. Luke's, Duluth
North Memorial Health
Correction: A previous version of the story had an incorrect number of hospitals out on strike. The Essentia hospital in Moose Lake is on informational picket. The story has been updated.