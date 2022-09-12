Minnesota nurses begin 3-day strike

Nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota began a three-day walkout Monday morning.

The strike started at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to last until early Thursday morning.

The nurses have been in negotiations since March, and working without a contract since June. The main sticking points are wage increases, retention, staffing and safety concerns, as well as addressing ongoing burnout, heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses prepare to strike outside of Abbott Northwestern on the first day of a three-day strike. Michelle Wiley | MPR News

In an interview with WCCO-TV on Sunday, Minnesota Nurses Association president Mary Turner said some bargaining teams met with hospital management through the weekend, lasting until early Sunday morning. Others held sessions last week. She noted that at least one of the nurse negotiating teams offered to slightly reduce its demand for a 30 percent wage increase over three years. Hospitals are offering around 10 percent increases over the same time period.

Gallery Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 6 of 6 Nurses begin picketing on Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, outside Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News 1 of 6 Nurses begin picketing on Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 2 of 6 Nurses begin picketing on Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Next Slide

In August, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to authorize a strike. The union is required to provide hospital officials 10 days' notice before walking off the job, which they did in a press conference on Sept. 1. MNA leaders have said it's likely the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history.

“We are called to care for the people of Minnesota,” Turner said at a press conference announcing the planned walkout. “It is why we went into this profession. It is why we stayed through all those dark days of the pandemic. None of us left our post those two and a half years of the pandemic. But we are at a crisis. And we have to do something about it.”

Before you keep reading ... MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all. Donate today. A gift of $17 makes a difference.

In a statement Friday, officials with Allina Health said their priority is to “provide safe, high-quality care” throughout the strike and is “committed to minimizing any disruptions in care.”

On its website, St. Luke’s in Duluth said, “We will continue to offer all services and will be fully open for all inpatient, emergency and clinic-based care, although we may reschedule some non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Patients should arrive as scheduled unless they hear differently from their provider.”

The union said these are the hospitals and systems impacted by the strike.

M Health Fairview system, Twin Cities area

Riverside

Southdale

St. Joseph's

St. John's

Essentia Health

St. Mary's Duluth

St. Mary's Superior

Essentia Moose Lake - Informational picket only

Allina Health, Twin Cities area

Abbott Northwestern

Mercy

United

Unity

Children’s Minnesota

Children's Minneapolis

Children's St. Paul

HealthPartners, Twin Cities area

Methodist

Others

St. Luke's, Duluth

North Memorial Health

Correction: A previous version of the story had an incorrect number of hospitals out on strike. The Essentia hospital in Moose Lake is on informational picket. The story has been updated.