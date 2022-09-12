Precipitation continues extreme pattern across the upper Midwest

Extreme rainfall that’s causing flooding in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas stands in contrast to the dry weather in south central Minnesota.

Heavy rains soak southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois over the weekend

The same frontal boundary that brought some rain to Minnesota on Friday nearly stalled out and soaked portions of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois over the weekend. Milwaukee picked up 5.57 inches of rain but Racine received a staggering 7.76 inches. Northern Illinois also saw lots of rain with many spots between 2 and 4 inches.

Radar estimated rainfall for the Chicago area over the weekend RadarScope

Drought continues over much of the Twin Cities

Northern Minnesota saw above normal precipitation all summer, coming after spring flooding. Summer was defined by drought across much of the Twin Cities and south central Minnesota and the drought stubbornly continues for 9 percent of Minnesota.

The most recent drought monitor for Minnesota National Drought Mitigation Center

Rain potential late this week

A soaking round of rain is possible for northern Minnesota late this week. Rain will develop Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday.

Forecast total rainfall through early Saturday NOAA via pivotal weather

Parts of northern Minnesota could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall in total. The precipitation looks to be more scattered and spotty for southern Minnesota.