Major League Baseball now owns the website twins.com, a site that had been owned by twin brothers Durland and Darvin Miller since 1995, according to reporter Ben Lindbergh.

In 2015, Lindbergh wrote an in-depth piece about the twin brothers who owned the rights to twins.com. They made the site a few years before the MLB created its own site. Twins.com initially advertised a telecommunications website when the Millers first created it, according to the Wayback Machine — a website that shows what websites looked like in the past.

Lindbergh tweeted Monday that twins.com was transferred from the brothers to the MLB for an undisclosed price.

MLB still doesn't own all the teams' namesake websites. Giants.com directs to the New York Giants football team, rays.com leads to a Seattle restaurant, and guardians.com is for sale.